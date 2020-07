Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted for one hour and a half due to a landslide Thursday afternoon.

Sources said the landslide triggered at a road widening site at Morh Ghori near Ramban at 2 pm, due to which the vehicular movement from both sides of the highway was halted.

The traffic was restored after the debris were cleared.

An official of the National Highway Authority of India told Greater Kashmir that the traffic was restored at 3:30 pm.