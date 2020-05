Vehicular traffic on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted for several hours due to landslides and shooting stones around Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town on Thursday.

The traffic was stopped from 10am, a traffic official said. He said that an army convoy and hundreds of load carriers got stranded on the highway from both sides.

The road clearance and restoration work were being hampered by the shooting stones, he said.