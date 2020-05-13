Traffic disrupted on highway

The vehicular traffic on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was disrupted due to landslides and shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh on Wednesday.

Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban told Greater Kashmir that the shooting stones and landslides at Cafeteria Morh in Ramban intermittently disrupted the traffic on the highway.

“Due to the landslides there was traffic jam between Ramban, Ramsu and Magarkote, Banihal,” they said. On the other hand tehsil Batote and Rajgarh remained partially cut off with district headquarters for several hours.

Meanwhile, people complained that patients and pregnant women could not reach district hospital here, due to landslides on the highway.