Traffic disrupted on highway

The vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was disrupted for several hours on Monday due to shooting stones and landslides in Ramban.

Traffic jams were witnessed at Ramban, Seri Maroog, Digdool and Ramsu-Banihal sector till late this evening.

Traffic Control Unit Ramban told the Greater Kashmir that the highway is open. The landslide and shooting stones at cafeteria morh caused disruption for a brief period on Monday and the movement of vehicular traffic was slow, traffic officials said.