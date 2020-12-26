Traffic disrupted on highway due to landslide

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was badly affected today due to a landslide that hit the road on Friday evening.

According to sources the landslide had occurred at a construction site at Moud near Jakhani Udhampur. Even as the road was cleared of the debris, worst traffic jam was witnessed from Udhampur to Ramban, sources said.

Sources said that hundreds of passenger vehicles and trucks were stuck on the highway in the chilling cold at Udhampur and Chenani Nashri tunnel.

Sources said that several women with their children were also struck between Udhampur to Peera from both sides on the highway.

Passengers alleged that the traffic police personnel were not present on the highway to regulate the traffic.

They said that the drivers and the passengers themselves regulated the traffic from Saturday afternoon.

Traffic advisory/Road status

An advisory issued from the Traffic Police Headquarters J&K Jammu/Srinagar, said that subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVs (passenger) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

According to the advisory, the LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) shall ply between 0500 hrs to 1200 hrs and from Jakheni (Udhampur) from 0600 hrs to 1300 hrs. “No Vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.”

The HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar. The security forces have been advised not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar.

As per the advisory there shall be no traffic movement on 01-01-2021 (Friday) on the highway from either side in view of road maintenance/repairing.

The Mughal Road is blocked due to snow accumulation, it said, adding that subject to fair weather and good road condition, only one way traffic from Kargil towards Srinagar shall be allowed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road.

“LMVs from Minamarg followed by HMVs shall be allowed from 0900 hrs to 1400 hrs.

No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.”

The drivers were advised that they may carry anti-skid chain to gain more grip on the slippery road. “Security forces shall follow the same schedule. No vehicle shall be allowed from Gagangir towards Sonamarg between 1800 hrs to 0900 hrs due to slippery condition of the road.”

Meanwhile, people have been advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under: Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732); Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091); Ramban (9419993745); Udhampur (8491928625).