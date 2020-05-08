Traffic disrupted on highway for several hours

The vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was disrupted for several hours in the afternoon today due to landslides and shooting stones near Cafeteria Morh Ramban.

A traffic official said a huge landslide near Cafeteria Morh hindered the vehicular movement on both sides of the highway.

“Men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the debris from the road,” he said.

Hundreds of vehicles mostly the load-carriers were stranded on both sides of the highway at Ramban, Seri, Kelamorh, Maroog, Karool and Chandrkote till 8pm.

Meanwhile, a single lane road was prepared at the spot and vehicles were allowed to proceed, an official of traffic police said.