Traffic jam on highway

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway witnessed traffic jams at many places today between Nashri to Banihal.

The commuters and the drivers alleged that the poor regulation of the traffic by the authorities concerned was responsible for the mess on the highway.

They alleged that contrary to the traffic advisory, heavy vehicles including trucks are being permitted from the opposite side on the highway that eventually leads to the traffic jam.

They said that traffic jams due to poor regulation of the traffic have become a norm on the highway.