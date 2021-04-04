Traffic jam on highway

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Massive traffic jams were witnessed at several places on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today. The drivers and the commuters said that traffic jams between Ramban and Banihal sector of the highway have become a routine.

They alleged that the traffic authorities fail to regulate the traffic on the highway. “It is unfortunate that traffic officials are not posted or don’t remain present at the spots of the traffic congestions along the highway,” they said.

