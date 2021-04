Hundreds of vehicles including public transport and private cars remained stuck in traffic jam between Ramban and Banihal sector of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday.

Commuters and drivers complain that bottlenecks between Ramban and Banihal are left unattended by the authorities. Traffic Control Unit Ramban told the Greater Kashmir that there was traffic jam due to slippery road conditions between Ramsu-Banihal and Banihal-Jawahar Tunnel.