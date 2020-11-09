Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:39 AM

Traffic jam on highway again

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:39 AM
File Pic
File Pic

There was a massive traffic jam on Nashri-Banihal stretch along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today.

Drivers and passengers complained about poor enforcement of one-way traffic order on the highway.

Trending News

BJP converted J&K into testing laboratory: NC

Urs of Hazrat Shah Asrar Ud Din Wali (RA) | Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people

Several political activists from G'bl join Apni Party

Farooq Abdullah pays tributes to Alama Iqbal

They alleged that the highway traffic were allowing vehicles from both sides which led to massive traffic jams at various places between Jawahar tunnel and Nashri tunnel.

They alleged that the one-way traffic directions were being violated by heavy vehicles apparently with the connivance of traffic cops posted between Udhampur and Banihal.

There was chaos on the highway for the entire day, sources said.

Latest News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

'PAGD candidates to fight DDC polls on respective party symbols'

BJP converted J&K into testing laboratory: NC

LG Sinha releases Mata Vaishno Devi gold, silver coins

BJP announces first list of candidates for DDC elections

Meanwhile, the passengers and drivers appealed the authorities to look into the matter.

Related News