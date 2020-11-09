Traffic jam on highway again

There was a massive traffic jam on Nashri-Banihal stretch along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today.

Drivers and passengers complained about poor enforcement of one-way traffic order on the highway.

They alleged that the highway traffic were allowing vehicles from both sides which led to massive traffic jams at various places between Jawahar tunnel and Nashri tunnel.

They alleged that the one-way traffic directions were being violated by heavy vehicles apparently with the connivance of traffic cops posted between Udhampur and Banihal.

There was chaos on the highway for the entire day, sources said.

Meanwhile, the passengers and drivers appealed the authorities to look into the matter.