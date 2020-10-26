Traffic jam on highway

There was a massive traffic jam on the Udhampur-Banihal stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today with the drivers and passengers complaining about “poor enforcement” of one-way traffic order. Scores of drivers and the passengers said that despite direction by the authorities that only one-way traffic will be allowed on the road, the “traffic police are allowing traffic from both the ways which leads to massive traffic jams.”

The one-way traffic directions are being violated by heavy vehicles “with the help of traffic cops posted on the highway between Udhampur and Banihal,” they said, adding that the one-way traffic regulation is hardly enforced.

The commuters and vehicle operators said that as per traffic advisory only heavy motor vehicles stranded between Jawahar tunnel and Levdora and LMVs were to be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday. “But vehicles from opposite direction too were allowed, which caused heavy traffic jam,” they complained.