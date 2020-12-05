Traffic jam on Jammu Srinagar highway

Breakdown of trailers and trucks at various places along the Jammu Srinagar National Highway resulted in worst traffic jam on Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway on Saturday.

The traffic and police officials failed to clear the jam for several hours. Officials said that breakdown of several trailers and trucks on the highway caused traffic jam. “Besides, the upgradation of the highway is hindering the smooth flow of the vehicles on the highway,” they said.

Sources said that the traffic jams from Ramban to Banihal on the highway have become a regular feature for last few months.