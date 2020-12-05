Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 1:09 AM

Traffic jam on Jammu Srinagar highway

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 1:09 AM
File Pic

Breakdown of trailers and trucks at various places along the Jammu Srinagar National Highway resulted in worst traffic jam on Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway on Saturday.

The traffic and police officials failed to clear the jam for several hours. Officials said that breakdown of several trailers and trucks on the highway caused traffic jam. “Besides, the upgradation of the highway is hindering the smooth flow of the vehicles on the highway,” they said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Representational Photo

Cyber police Kashmir comes to the aid of two residents, saves them Rs two lakh

File Photo of NC provincial president Devender Rana

NC provincial president Devender Rana tests COVID-19 positive

Security forces during search operation in Narbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Security forces launch search operation after militants escape in Narbal

Sources said that the traffic jams from Ramban to Banihal on the highway have become a regular feature for last few months.

Related News