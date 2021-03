The Nashri-Banihal stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway saw a massive traffic jam today.

Sources said that the passengers, particularly the women, children and elderly, who were stuck in the traffic jam, faced huge inconvenience.

A passenger alleged that the traffic police personnel were not present at certain crucial places on the highway.

Sources said that the Nashri-Banihal stretch often sees traffic jams while the authorities have failed to address this issue.