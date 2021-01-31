Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 1, 2021, 1:12 AM

Traffic jams create mess on highway

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 1, 2021, 1:12 AM
It also urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of the narrowness of the road on Bailey bridge at Kela Morh Ramban set up recently after landslides in the area. [File]
File photo

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway witnessed traffic jams at several places after the vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar on Sunday.

The traffic jams were witnessed since morning from Nashri to Banihal due to which vehicles remained stuck in long queues for hours. “There was total chaos and confusion on the highway between Nashri-Chanderkote, Karool-Ramban and Ramban-Ramsu sectors on the highway,” sources said.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Chairperson, vice-chairperson for DDC Baramulla to be elected on Feb 8

Art workshop held in Handwara

Representational Photo

Drug peddler booked under PSA

Div Com reviews Amarnath Yatra-2021 preparations

The passengers alleged mismanagement and poor traffic regulation by the police. They alleged that trucks were being permitted from the opposite side which according to them created mess on the highway.

Related News