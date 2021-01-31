Traffic jams create mess on highway

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway witnessed traffic jams at several places after the vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar on Sunday.

The traffic jams were witnessed since morning from Nashri to Banihal due to which vehicles remained stuck in long queues for hours. “There was total chaos and confusion on the highway between Nashri-Chanderkote, Karool-Ramban and Ramban-Ramsu sectors on the highway,” sources said.

The passengers alleged mismanagement and poor traffic regulation by the police. They alleged that trucks were being permitted from the opposite side which according to them created mess on the highway.