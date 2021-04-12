Traffic jams on highway

Traffic jams were witnessed at various places on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday.

As a result, hundreds of valley-bound vehicles were seen stuck between Udhampur-Chenani and Nashri to Ramsu on the highway. A group of drivers and commuters stuck in the traffic jam informed the Greater Kashmir that soil and boulders placed at the roadside contribute to traffic congestion at several places.

They demanded that the traffic police and the highway contractor companies must remove soil mounds and boulders for smooth plying of traffic.

Commuters also said they moved towards Kashmir only after a go-ahead from traffic police but have been witnessing traffic jams due to convoys from the opposite direction, reflecting poor regulation of traffic.