Traffic movement increases on Kashmir roads

With government easing restrictions on certain activities amid covid19, an increased traffic movement on the valley roads was seen on Monday.

“Essential services were allowed to operate across the valley,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “There was increased traffic movement on the roads probably due to resumption of duties by the government employees.”

Sources said that at various place in the Srinagar city the business establishments reopened on Monday morning. However, after remaining open for a while, they were closed after the police vehicles fitted with public address system announced that the restrictions were in place, and appealed the shopkeepers to close their business establishments.

The announcements were made in Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Jehangir Chowk and several other place. “There was no government order for reopening of the shops,” a middle rung police officer told Greater Kashmir, adding that the police accordingly imposed the restrictions.

The officer said that as per the Srinagar administration instructions, the restriction on public movement and non-essential activities as ordered on May 31 will continue to remain enforced till further orders.

Reports reaching here from the Anantnag and other districts of southern Kashmir said that restrictions remained imposed and business establishment remained shut.

In Baramulla, the shops reopened on Monday morning, however, police ensured that they were closed soon. Similar reports were received from other districts of northern Kashmir.

A divisional administration official told Greater Kashmir that their main priority and focus remained containment of COVID-19 in the valley. “The recent spike in covid cases in J&K has further reinforced this priority,” he said.

He said that they have issued directions for ensuring strict compliance of April 29 order making wearing of facemasks mandatory at public places. It has also reiterated directions for strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.