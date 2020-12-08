Traffic normal on Sgr-Jmu highway

Despite light rains and snow in the higher reaches, the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway plied normally on Tuesday.

Sources said that there was light snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel, and rains lashed district Ramban. “However, the traffic on the highway plied normally all through the day.”

“Traffic is moving from Jammu to Srinagar. The trucks loaded with essential commodities including poultry, and oil and gas tankers crossed Jawahar tunnel for the valley,” a traffic official said.

He said that light rains since Tuesday afternoon did not cause any hindrance in the traffic.