Traffic normal on Srinagar-Jammu highway

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open today for traffic despite rain and snow at Jawahar tunnel and some other places along the highway.

The highway which is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic for a brief period Monday morning after snow started accumulating from Nowgam to Jawahar tunnel. However, soon the snow, landslides and shooting stones were cleared at over a dozen places between Sherbibi and Ramban sector on the highway and traffic was restored. Thousands of vehicles were allowed to move towards their destinations after the highway was cleared.

On Tuesday the traffic remained uninterrupted. “The traffic is plying from Srinagar to Jammu and LMVs are plying from Jammu to Srinagar,” an official said.

“The road is open for traffic; load carriers laden with fresh fruits are also allowed from Jammu side,” the official said.

Traffic Police had advised people to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units as MeT has predicted rain and snow in the area.