Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 12:42 AM

Traffic on highway disrupted briefly

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 12:42 AM
File Photo
File Photo

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted for some time due to excavation work at Morh Ghori Morh, here.

Vehicles halted in long queues could be seen from both sides of the highway from Shan place Ramban to Karool and Seri to Maroog.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Six more deaths in Kashmir due to covid-19, toll 285 in J&K

Div Com chairs NHIDCL meet

Representational Pic

Abducted girl rescued, accused arrested: Police

Ring Road farmers demand cancellation of old land acquisition notification

Locals alleged that the earth cutting and excavation work carried out by a contractor company at the site caused traffic jams and traffic disruptions along the highway.

However, the traffic was restored after a few hours, but traffic jams were witnessed at various places especially in Ramban town.

Locals alleged that the traffic cops were nowhere in sight for regulating the traffic on the highway at the place.

Related News