Due to the heavy traffic jam on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, hundreds of vehicles remained stuck for hours between Ramban – Ramsu on Friday.

The drivers complained that due to traffic jam they could not reach their respective destinations in time.

DSP, Traffic, Ajay Anand said the traffic for Srinagar was hindered due to the vehicles coming from the opposite side on the highway.

“Traffic jam was cleared and vehicles are heading to their respective destinations,” he claimed.