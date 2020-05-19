Traffic on highway remains disrupted

Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted from 8 am Tuesday due to shooting stones at Panthyal.

A traffic police official said that hundreds of vehicles carrying essential commodities to valley and LMVs were stuck from Panthyal to Maroog. “The vehicles were also stuck from other side of the highway between Magarkote and Banihal,” he said.

DSP Traffic, National Highway Ramban, Ajaj Anand said the restoration work was being hampered by the shooting stones rolling down continuously from a hillock since 8 am Tuesday.

“Every type of movement has been stopped on the highway for the protection of life and property of the commuters,” he said.

The traffic was not restored till filing of this report in the evening.