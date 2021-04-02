Traffic on highway remains suspended for repairs

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday remained closed for traffic movement due to repair and maintenance works in Ramban district, officials said.

The vehicular traffic, on the instructions of the concerned authorities, was suspended from both sides

between Nashri and Jawahar tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, in wee hours this morning.

Officials claimed that after 3.00 am, no vehicles were allowed to ply between Nashri and Jawahar tunnels. Suspension of traffic movement was aimed at undertaking necessary repairs and maintenance of the highway, they added.

The companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), for widening old alignment into four-lane, pressed heavy machinery at several places for excavation and earth cutting between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district due to which debris of heavy boulders accumulated on the highway.

A manager of the construction company told Greater Kashmir that the work to clear debris of boulders from the highway would start in the evening and the movement of vehicles on the road was likely to resume by Saturday morning.

Police officials said hundreds of load carriers, including Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were left stranded at Jammu and Srinagar as authorities suspended traffic movement on both sides of the National Highway for repairs. He said load carriers, carrying essential commodities for Kashmir, were stopped at Nagrota Dhar road and Jakhani Udhampur while Jammu-bound traffic stopped at Qazigund and other places on highway.

They too confirmed that the movement of vehicular traffic would remain suspended till Saturday morning.

Due to suspension of traffic, the Highway, passing through Ramban district, wore a deserted look although local skeletal traffic could be seen plying in district Ramban.

The weekly suspension of vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway had badly affected the transportation of food grains and other essential goods for Kashmir and other areas of Ramban district. It also affected the movement of passengers, especially those travelling for medical emergencies on the highway.

A large number of passengers were seen walking on the highway to reach their destinations. Local commuters and students also suffered in the absence of an alternate route.

Meanwhile, the officials in a traffic advisory for Saturday maintained that subject to fair weather and clearance of road, only one way traffic would be allowed tomorrow from Srinagar to Jammu on the National Highway.

They said LMVs from Zig Qazigund would be allowed from 8 am to 12 pm. Heavy trucks would be allowed towards Jammu in the afternoon. “No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing,” they added.