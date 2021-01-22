Traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway suspended for repairs

In connection with the maintenance of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, vehicular traffic remained suspended on consecutive 11th Friday today.

The sub-contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India pressed their men and machinery at various places for patch works and other maintenance works.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters issued a traffic plan for Saturday, stating that subject to fair weather and good road condition only one-way vehicular movement will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar.

No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction.