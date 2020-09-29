Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 4:04 AM

Traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway restored

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway which was suspended late Monday evening after a landslide hit the strategic road near India Gate at Zojila Pass, was restored today afternoon.

Sources said that the landslide had blocked the highway at India Gate, Zojila Pass.

A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official told Greater Kashmir that the men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the debris. He said that the road that connects Kashmir with Ladakh was reopened for traffic in the afternoon today.

