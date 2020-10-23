Traffic plan for today

The Traffic Police today issued a ‘traffic plan’ for Saturday on the highway.

“Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs, load carriers carrying essential commodities for Kashmir will be allowed to proceed from Nagrota and Jakhani Udhampur on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Saturday,” it said.

“LMVs, private cars will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu; cut off timings fixed for LMVs from Zig-Qazigund 10am to 2pm.”

The vehicles carrying Durbar move advance parties have been advised to approach Qazigund after 3pm to avoid unnecessary congestion. “No vehicle will allowed to play after cut off timings.”

Commuters and operators have been advised to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 keeping in mind maintenance work of NH44.