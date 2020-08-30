Traffic plies from Srinagar to Jammu on highway

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway plied from Valley to Jammu on the second consecutive day Sunday.

The highway which remained closed for a couple of days was restored partially for traffic on Friday and the stranded vehicles were allowed to move.

After clearing boulders and stones from the highway, the traffic police strictly followed one-way traffic rule and no vehicle especially trucks and load carriers was allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday and today.

Sources said that hundreds of trucks and load carriers carrying essential goods have been stopped at bypass Udhampur and at Jammu by the traffic police.

The authorities said the decision to allow one-way traffic only was taken to avoid frequent traffic jams and blockades on the highway.