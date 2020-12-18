Traffic remains suspended on highway for road repairs

Vehicular traffic remained suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from Jakhani, Udhampur to Jawahar tunnel Friday in connection with weekly road repairs/maintenance.

The traffic department had issued an advisory on Thursday evening stating that the traffic on the highway shall remain suspended for effecting necessary repairs on the highway.

However, local transport plied normally between twin districts Udhampur and Ramban barring a few areas only.

The traffic on the highway remains suspended on every Friday since November 2020.

The vehicles ferrying polling staff from the district administrative complex Ramban and collection center established at government high school Chanderkote were permitted to ply.

The commuters especially the government officials complained that they were facing lot of hardships due to non availability of public transport on Fridays.

However, authorities said that the order will be revoked in the last week of December 2020.