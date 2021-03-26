Traffic remains suspended on NH

In connection with the maintenance of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the vehicular traffic on it remained suspended on Friday.

The vehicular traffic on strategic highway was suspended by the authorities after 7 am this morning for repair and maintenance work at Qazigund and Jakhani Udhampur.

The companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) pressed their men and machinery, at various places for excavation works on the recommendation of the authorities.

Due to suspension of traffic on highway, two sub divisions Banihal and Ramsu and scores of villages, falling under Ramban tehsil, remained disconnected with the district headquarter town (Ramban). The excavation work was carried out for widening, developing the related road stretches into four- lanes and for other repair and maintenance works on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at various places between Udhampur and Ramban stretch.

The commuters, especially students from Banihal, Ramsu, Ukhral, Khari and various other adjoining areas of Ramban, faced difficulties to reach their respective destinations, due to suspension of traffic movement on the highway.

Meanwhile, a landslide, triggered by excavation work carried out by the company engaged by NHIA near Samroli Udhampur, hit earthmover, dumpers and other machinery, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

A dumper of a construction company also caught fire after being hit by heavy boulders this afternoon around 1.15 pm at Samroli, ahead of Udhampur.

Soon after the incident, a team from Police Station Chenani along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot for rescue operation. They recovered one body from the spot. Two other injured persons were also taken to the District Hospital Udhampur for treatment.