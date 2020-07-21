Traffic restored on highway

The two-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained disrupted for several hours due to a landslide at a construction site at Morh Gohri near Ramban town on Tuesday morning.

The road construction company restarted earth excavation work at the site few days back. “The site has become a constant irritant for smooth flow of the traffic,” sources said.

Sources said that heavy boulders and stones whirled down on the highway in early morning hours on Tuesday. “The landslide was cleared at 12 pm,” sources said.

Sources said after the clearance of the landslide the traffic was restored. “However, after remaining open for a brief period, the highway was again closed due to incessant rains in the area, which further triggered landslides at the same place.”

The subcontractor company of NHAI pressed men and machinery into service to clear the landslides.

“Finally, after clearing the landslides, hundreds of stranded vehicles including load carriers from both sides were allowed to cross the damaged portion of road at 7pm,” a traffic police official deployed for regulating traffic at the spot informed Greater Kashmir.