Traffic restored on highway

Hundreds of stranded vehicles including load carriers were allowed to move towards Jammu on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday morning. The traffic on the highway had been suspended on Friday for carrying out repairs. Due to this the Kashmir valley including areas falling under Ukhral Khari and Banihal tehsils remained cut off for more than 24 hours with the rest of the country.

People complained that their business suffered due to suspension of traffic on the highway.

However, the contractor companies engaged by NHAI said that the highway at many places between Nashri and Banihal needed some repairs. Meanwhile, a traffic advisory issued by the authorities today said that heavy and medium load carriers, oil and gas tankers and light passenger private vehicles will be allowed on Sunday towards Srinagar.

However, the cut off time for light motor vehicles from Qazigund to Jammu has been fixed from 7am to 12pm on Sunday. “No vehicle shall be allowed towards Jammu after cut off timing,” it said.