Traffic restored on highway

One-way traffic was restored on Jammu Srinagar National Highway today after BRO removed the single-lane bailey bridge at Kelamorh. The vehicles were allowed from Jammu to Srinagar.

A traffic official told Greater Kashmir that heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities which had been stopped at Nagrota, Jammu and Kakhani, Udhampur were allowed to move towards Kashmir Saturday morning after BRO removed the bailey bridge at Kelamorh.

On Friday the traffic had remained suspended for weekly repair and maintenance of the highway at several places between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district. 

Traffic Plan for Sunday

As per the latest traffic plan issued by the authorities, only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on the highway. The cut off timing for LMVs from Zig (Qazigund) shall be from 8am to 12am.

No vehicle including livestock/fresh perishables shall be allowed in the opposite direction.

Security forces have been advised not to ply against traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

