Traffic restored on highway

The traffic on Jammu Srinagar National Highway was restored on Saturday morning. The highway remained shut on Friday for weekly repairs and maintenance at various places between Udhampur and Banihal. The traffic authorities informed that hundreds of LMVs were allowed to move from both sides on the highway; whereas the trucks and medium load carriers carrying essential commodities were allowed to move towards Kashmir.

Officials of traffic police said that no heavy vehicle was allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu till Kashmir-bound traffic was cleared from Nashri-Jawahar tunnel.

It may be mentioned that the traffic on the highway has been restricted to one-way for heavy vehicles which ply on alternate days from Srinagar and Jammu, whereas the light vehicles are allowed from both sides every day. However, the traffic is barred on Fridays to facilitate weekly repair and maintenance of the highway.