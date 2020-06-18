Traffic restored on highway after 15 hours

The traffic was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today after more than 15 hours.

The highway had got blocked on Wednesday at 5pm due to excavation work at a construction site of the 4-lane project near Morh Gohri, Ramban.

Hundreds of load carriers, private cars, and ambulances carrying patients remained stranded on both sides of the highway till 8am on Thursday between Seri and Ramsu and Ramban Chanderkote stretch of the highway. A manager of the contractor company carrying out the excavation work at the site, said that “a single road is prepared at the spot but the heavy rush of vehicles and intermittent triggering of the shooting stones causes traffic jam.”