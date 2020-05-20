Traffic restored on Highway

After remaining closed for several hours due to landslides at Morh Ghori, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was opened on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the highway was closed due to landslides at Morh Ghori and shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh along the highway in Ramban.

DSP Traffic National Highway Ramban said that the highway was opened Wednesday morning but the intermittent shooting stones at Morh Gohri created traffic disruption.

However, the officials said that men and machinery were on work to clear the road. They said the traffic was restored in the afternoon after the Morh Gohri was cleared of the debris.