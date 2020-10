After remaining closed for a day, the historic Mughal Road was opened for traffic on Monday morning as the weather improved.

Deputy SP Traffic, Rajouri-Poonch, Zubair Mirza said, “The surface condition of the road improved and slippery conditions decreased after which the road was opened for traffic,” he said. He however appealed to the people to travel on the road in day hours only as frost makes the road accident-prone in night hours.