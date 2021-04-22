Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:50 AM

Traffic resumes on highway

he traffic on Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained suspended on Wednesday for weekly repairs
GK File photo
File photo

The vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway resumed Thursday after remaining suspended for weekly repairs and maintenance on Wednesday.

The traffic authorities informed that hundreds of light motor vehicles and trucks carrying essential commodities, and oil and gas tankers were allowed to move towards Kashmir.

The traffic on Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained suspended on Wednesday for weekly repairs

Traffic officials said that no heavy vehicle was allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu till valley-bound traffic was cleared from Nashri – Jawahar tunnel.

Traffic advisory for Friday

Meanwhile, a traffic advisory said that subject to fair weather and good road condition, only stranded vehicles between Nashri and Ramban would be allowed towards Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday.

