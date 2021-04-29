Traffic resumes on highway

After remaining suspended for a day, the vehicular traffic resumed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning, a traffic police officer said.

He said due to weekly repairs and maintenance, the highway had remained closed for traffic on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a fresh advisory by the traffic police said that subject to fair weather, LMVs shall be allowed on Friday from Nagrota, Jammu at 6am, and heavy vehicles stopped Nashri and Ramban will be allowed to move towards Kashmir.