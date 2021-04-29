Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 1:38 AM

Traffic resumes on highway

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 1:38 AM
File photo
File photo

After remaining suspended for a day, the vehicular traffic resumed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning, a traffic police officer said.

He said due to weekly repairs and maintenance, the highway had remained closed for traffic on Wednesday.

Trending News
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Other Administrative Council decisions

Greater Kashmir

Meeting COVID Challenge | JKCSF seeks coordination of social activists, volunteers, welfare groups

File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Govt must take immediate steps to contain COVID deaths, infection: Tarigami

Representational Image

Ruhullah seeks availability of essentials in micro-containment zones across Budgam

Meanwhile, a fresh advisory by the traffic police said that subject to fair weather, LMVs shall be allowed on Friday from Nagrota, Jammu at 6am, and heavy vehicles stopped Nashri and Ramban will be allowed to move towards Kashmir.

Tagged in ,
Related News