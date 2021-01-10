Traffic resumes on Kupwara-Karnah Road

After remaining closed for a week, the Karnah-Kupwara road was thrown open by district administration on Sunday for vehicular movement.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that one-way traffic was resumed on Karnah-Kupwara road after snow clearance operation on the road was completed last evening by the Beacon authorities.

He said that today the traffic from Karnah to Kupwara was allowed and in all 91 vehicles crossed the Sadna Top. “Priority was given to the vehicles carrying patients and students who had to appear in different exams,” the official said.

Authorities had cautioned drivers to abstain from overloading and no vehicle was allowed to move without anti-skid chains to prevent any untoward incident.

Tomorrow vehicles will be allowed to move from Kupwara to Karnah provided the favourable weather conditions. Commuters have been asked to check the road status before leaving for Karnah.

Other heavy snowbound areas including Machil, Jumgand, Keran and Budnamal are still cut off from district headquarters due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions.

The people of Budnamal again appealed to the authorities to clear snow from the road so that the needy can approach Kupwara.

Meanwhile people from Malikpora Haril have castigated authorities for not clearing their road from snow. “We are unable to figure out why authorities have failed to clear our road even after a week has passed since the snowfall,” a local said.