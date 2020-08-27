Traffic suspended on Leh highway, Gurez road

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway was on Thursday suspended as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather conditions.

An official said that the traffic has been suspended due to apprehension of landslides. He said all types of vehicular movement on the highway was stopped from Sonamarg towards Kargil.

“There are apprehensions of shooting stones and landslides along the Zojila pass,” officer Incharge Zojila, Captain Shubham Sood of BRO told the Greater Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the 84-km Bandipora-Gurez road was closed for traffic movement on Thursday.

DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad said that keeping in view the heavy rainfall and to avoid any accident, all types of vehicles and public movement are restricted on Dawar-Bandipora road and Dawar-Tulail road.