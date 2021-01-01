Traffic suspended on Sgr-Jmu highway

The vehicular traffic on the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway was suspended for the eighth consecutive Friday for repair work.

Traffic police headquarter Srinagar has issued an advisory restricting vehicular movement on the highway on every Friday.

The order restricting traffic on Fridays was first issued till 30 November 2020, however a modified order was issued by the administration and the ban on traffic for every Friday was extended.

TRAFFIC FROM SRINAGAR TO JAMMU ON SATURDAY:

Subject to fair weather and good condition of road, traffic movement shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Saturday.

No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction.