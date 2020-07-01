Tral encounter: Operation on, no body recovered

The anti-militancy operation launched last night in Brantal village of Tral in southern Kashmir’s Awantipora police district continued on Wednesday.

An exchange of fire between security forces and militants had taken place in the open at around 10:30 last night.

“The guns blazed heavily on both sides till 3:00 am after which they fell silent,” a police official said.

He said militants seemed to be heavily armed and fired indiscriminately and lobbed grenades.

“Searches were carried out but no body was recovered,” the police official said.

He said the militants might have managed to escape. “The cordon is however intact and searches continue.”

Last evening, acting on a specific information about the presence of militants special operations group of police, army’s 42-RR and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Two to three militants were believed to be trapped in the area.