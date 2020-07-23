Transfers ordered in administration

General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

As per the order, Joint Financial Commissioner Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, Hashmat Ali Khan has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department.

Farooq Ahmad Shah awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Joint Financial Commissioner Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K.

Secretary, J&K Board of School Education, Riyaz Ahmad has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar.

Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, Leena Padha, has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu.

Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Manisha Sareen, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Board of School Education.

Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Purnima Mittal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Director, Animal Husbandry, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director, Animal Husbandry, Kashmir.

Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Arun Kumar Manhas, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Housing Board, against available vacancy.

Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu, Rishpal Singh, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner (Central) in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K against an available vacancy.

Joint Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Parvez Sajad Ganai, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore, against an available vacancy.

Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Udhampur, Subash Chander Dogra, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Central) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.

Deputy Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, Dr. Zakir Hussain, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thanamandi.

General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, Priyanka Bhat, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Information, Jammu.

Nisar Ahmad Shad, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Rakesh Dubey awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Deputy Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, Surinder Pal Sharma, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thanamandi, Mukhtar Ahmad, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre, Chakan Da Bagh, Zaheer Ahmad Kaifi, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Poonch. He shall also hold the additional charge of Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre, Chakan Da Bagh, till further orders.

General Manager, JKTDC, Shamim Wani, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Yusmarg. He shall also hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Toshamaidan, till further orders.