Trial run of evening flights begins at Srinagar Airport

The first night flight was operated from Srinagar Airport tonight by Go Air to New Delhi at 1915 hrs. Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur who was present on the occasion greeted the crew of the flight and other ground personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said that the start of the night operations from Srinagar is the dawn of a new era as it will improve air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that this significant development will boost the tourism sector of J&K as it will increase the tourist footfall in the region.

The Principal Secretary further said that after this development, the long pending demand of tour and travel operators has been fulfilled and this will substantially help in economic growth of UT as the tourism sector forms the core of economy here.

With start of night operations of flights, the summer schedule will see a substantial increase in flights to the UT of J&K.

Speaking with the Greater Kashmir, Director Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Santosh Dhoke said the evening flight of GoAir that operated on Friday was the first trial flight and was held successfully. Dhoke said that with the commencement of “summer schedule” from March 28, regular night operations will likely start at the Srinagar Airport.

“It was a test flight that operated today and we are hopeful that regular night flights will begin from March 28,” Dhoke said. Several airlines are offering bookings for night flights to and from Srinagar beginning March 28. However, these companies are awaiting a final approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to start night operations.

Dhoke said the DGCA approval for night flights was likely to be received next week. He said another airliner IndiGo will be holding a test evening flight at the Srinagar Airport on Saturday. “With the test flights, airlines and DGCA want to ensure that preparations at the aerodrome are proper to operate night flights,” Dhoke said

A successful trial run of a commercial aircraft during late evening hours was first held at Srinagar on August 10, 2018, after which the Airport was declared as “technically suitable” for starting night flights. Earlier, an inspection team from the DGCA had visited Srinagar on January 22, 2018, for conducting an on-ground inspection to assess whether the airport was suitable for night flights.

Srinagar Airport is under direct operational control of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which controls its air traffic and landing strip and also the facilities of fire-fighting and crash activities, apart from the airspace. The terminal building, where the passengers check-in and check-out, and the apron area, where an aircraft is parked, are controlled by the AAI.

The airport witnesses operations of 25 to 30 commercial flights every day and has seen almost 10 lakh passenger footfall in the last four months. As per AAI data, the annual footfall of passengers at Srinagar is expected to increase from the current 3 million to 5.2 million per annum. The night flight operations is being seen as a positive step by the officials as well as tourism players.