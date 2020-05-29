Truck laden with LPG cylinders explodes in Udhampur

A Kashmir-bound truck laden with cooking gas cylinders exploded on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Tikri in Udhampur district. The vehicular traffic was immediately stopped to avoid any loss of life, police said.

The truck carrying LPG cylinders to Kashmir was parked alongside the highway near a temple at Tikri when the cylinders caught fire under mysterious circumstances, police said.

“The entire truck caught fire and the cylinders begun to explode one after another spreading panic among the people in the neighbouring village and the police personnel deployed at the naka,” a witness said.

The explosions rattled the entire area the truck was destroyed completely, a police official said, adding that the fire tenders started dousing the fire after explosions.

SSP Udhampur, Rajeev Panday, said “Around 2 PM, a truck bearing registration number JK02-AC carrying Indian Oil Company cylinders caught fire near Tikri Kali Mata Temple, leading to several blasts.”

“Fire was controlled immediately by the local police and fire and emergency services. There were no sign of any sabotage and no loss of life. Situation is under control on the Jammu-Srinagar highway,” he added.

He said the vehicular traffic was restored within 20 minutes on the highway.