Truth, justice prevailed: PM Modi

Prime Minister NarendraModi on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict to put on hold the death sentence of KulbhushanJadhav in an alleged espionage case, saying “truth and justice” have prevailed.

“We welcome today’s verdict in the ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure KulbhushanJadhav will get justice. Our government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian,” Modi tweeted.

Jadhav, an Indian naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 for alleged espionage. India had approached the ICJ to stay the execution.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came soon after the ICJ put on hold the death sentence of Jadhav. The world court also directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav, while holding that it had “breached” the Vienna Convention in this regard by denying him this right. In November 2008, India and Pakistan inked a bilateral agreement on consular access to their prisoners in each others’ countries.

WE EXPECT PAK TO IMPLEMENT ICJ VERDICT IMMEDIATELY: MEA

Meanwhile, Ministry of external Affairs Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asking Pakistan to review the death sentence for Indian national KulbhushanJadhav and granting consular access to him.

The External Affairs Ministry said the “landmark judgement” validated India’s position on the matter “fully” and asked Pakistan to implement the directive of the ICJ immediately.

Soon after the ICJ delivered its verdict in the high-profile case, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Jadhav’s family and applauded their courage.

“We welcome the judgement delivered just now by the International Court of Justice in The Hague in favour of India in the case relating to KulbhushanJadhav,” Kumar said.

“We also appreciate the direction by the International Court of Justice that Pakistan should review and reconsider the conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by the Pakistani military court,” the MEA spokesperson said.

“We note that the court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” he added.

The MEA official said India expected Pakistan to implement the directive of the ICJ immediately.

“This landmark judgement validates India’s position on this matter fully,” the MEA said.

The verdict in the case comes nearly five months after the bench led by Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan.

INDIA HAILS ICJ VERDICT

India Wednesday hailed the verdict of the International Court of Justice in the KulbhushanJadhav case with leaders across the political spectrum calling it a victory of “truth and justice”.

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah termed it a victory of truth which protects human dignity.

“A great day at the @CIJ_ICJ! The verdict is a victory of truth and protects human dignity. It is yet another manifestation of Modi Government’s diplomatic efforts and commitment to protect all Indians. I congratulate Harish Salve ji for his stupendous efforts through the case,” he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the judgement as a big win for India while former external affairs minister SushmaSwaraj hoped it will provide much- needed solace to Jadhav’s family. “The ICJ’s verdict on KulbhushanJadhav is big victory for India. The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision. It is also a big win for PM NarendraModi’s diplomatic initiative,” Singh said.

Joining the ruling party leaders in welcoming the verdict, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped Jadhav returns to India soon.

“I welcome the ICJ verdict. My thoughts tonight are with #KulbhushanJadhav , alone in a prison cell in Pakistan & with his distraught family for whom this verdict brings a rare moment of relief, joy & renewed hope, that he will one day be free to return to his home in India,” he tweeted.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said justice has at last prevailed and all of India joined Jadhav’s family in their joy.

SushmaSwaraj termed it a great victory. “I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of KulbhushanJadhav. It is a great victory for India,” she tweeted.

She thanked Prime Minister Modi for taking the case to the ICJ and senior advocate Harish Salve for arguing the matter very effectively and successfully.

BJP working president J P Nadda credited Modi’s strong foreign policy and diplomacy for the development and expressed confidence that India will be able to ensure justice to Jadhav in a same way it ensured the return of IAF pilot Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan after the Balakot strikes.

Congress chief spokesperson RandeepSurjewala in a series of tweets said his party welcomes the ICJ decision of holding Pakistan to be in stark violation of the Vienna Convention and staying the illegally ordered execution of Jadhav.

He, however added, “Every Indian’s concern for safety &well being of KulbhushanJadav remains unaddressed! ICJ has authorised rogue Pakistan to — 1. Review and reconsider Jadhav’s case; 2. In a ‘manner’ and ‘forum’ of their choosing…Leaves Jadhav vulnerable to another miscarriage of justice.”

Surjewala also said that the refusal by the ICJ to allow return of Jadhav to India is “unnerving”. The Trinamool Congress also hailed the verdict. “The ruling of the ICJ in the #KulbhushanJadhav case is a welcome development. Hope he is reunited with his family soon,” the party tweeted.