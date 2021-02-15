Tulail road restored

The 60-kilometre Tulail road which connects it with Gurez valley has been cleared by the mechanical department, restoring the connectivity of over 40 villages with central Gurez’s Dawar Tehsil.

According to the officials, the snow clearance operations on the road were initiated more than a week ago with the last villages of Chakwali and Gujjran, 60 kilometres from Dawar in Gurez getting connected.

“We have been successful in connecting last villages in Tulail with Gurez and the road is open for vehicular movement,” Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, told the Greater Kashmir. Owais said that as soon as the conditions at Razdan Top are feasible the Bandipora-Gurez road will be cleared for traffic.