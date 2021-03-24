Tulip Garden to be thrown open from today

Kashmir’s majestic Tulip Garden, nestled on the foothills of Zabarwan range overlooking Dal lake, will be thrown open on Thursday, marking the beginning of new tourism season here.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social networking site tweeting a picture of the Garden as a teaser and urged the people to visit it to enjoy the hospitality of people in the Union Territory.

“Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom,” Modi tweeted. Modi also asked people to visit Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “People who visit J&K will experience warmth. Hospitality of people in the Union Territory.” Previously known as Siraj Bagh, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was opened in 2008 by the then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Spread over 30 hectares in the foothills of snow-clad Zabarwan Range, the idea of the garden was conceived to advance the tourism season in the Valley by two months.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Director Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad Rather said, “This year we have recorded a record number of Tulips in the garden. From tomorrow i.e., March 25, the garden will be opened for the general public.” He said that in view of COVID all the safety protocols were in place. “Nobody will be allowed inside the garden without the mask.” “Apart from it, the department will deploy its men to ensure adherence to social distancing protocols, besides sanitizers too have been placed inside the garden,” he said adding the department had completed all its preparations. The aim of setting up the largest tulip garden in Asia was to give another choice to tourists besides advancing the tourism season, which used to begin in May every year. The garden has been a success story with thousands of tourists thronging it every year during the three weeks of its bloom. However, the garden would be opened after a gap of two years as it remained closed for the visitors due to the coronavirus lockdown last year.