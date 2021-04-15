Tweet attributed to Syed Ali Shah Geelani is fake: Police

J&K Police Thursday said that separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has not issued any strike call for tomorrow, saying the tweet in circulation being attributed to Geelani in this regard was fake and had been issued by “someone from Pakistan”.

The police said it has registered a case in this regard.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar, appealed to the people not to pay heed to the rumours. “People are requested to carry out their normal activities in the holy month of Ramzan and need not to pay any heed to rumours on social media,” the IGP said.

Earlier, Budgam police in a tweet said: “As per family sources of SAS Geelani, the tweet is fake and (has been) issued by someone from Pakistan. Police is taking action against those who are circulating it through social media to instigate violence. Case FIR No 265/20 13 ULA(P) & 505 IPC stands registered in PS Budgam.”

Srinagar police in a statement said: “Fake news regarding Hartal is being spread on social media. Legal action is being taken against those responsible. We appeal the shopkeepers, traders and other businessmen to not pay heed to such rumours and fake news.”

A statement by Anantnag police said: “People need to be cautious about rumour and mischief mongers. We will ensure all such elements are taken to task who intend to disturb peace and order.”