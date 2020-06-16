UN chief expresses concern on child killings in Kashmir

UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over child casualties in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the government to take preventive measures to protect the children.

The Secretary-General’s report on ‘Children and Armed Conflict’ said that the United Nations “verified” the killing of eight

children and maiming of seven (13 boys, 2 girls), between the ages of 1 and 17, “by or during joint operations of the Central Reserve Police Force, the Indian Army (Rashtriya Rifles) and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, unidentified armed elements, or during shelling across the Line of Control.”

The UN also verified attacks on nine schools in Jammu and Kashmir by “unidentified elements”, the report said.

“I remain concerned by child casualties in Jammu and Kashmir and call upon the Government to take preventive measures to protect children, including by ending the use of pellets against children.

“I am concerned by the detention of children, including their arrest during night raids, internment at army camps, torture in detention and detention without charge or due process, and urge the Government to immediately end this practice. I note that the Government conducted age verification for some detainees and urge for its systematisation,” he said.

Guterres reiterated his encouragement to the Indian government to put in place national preventive and accountability measures for all grave violations, as soon as possible.

India has expressed strong disappointment over the UN chief’s previous report on ‘Children and Armed Conflict’ in 2019, saying such an attempt to “expand mandate in a selective manner” to certain situations only politicises the agenda.

“In spite of the clear mandate by the Council, we are disappointed that the Report of the Secretary-General includes situations which are not armed conflicts or of threat to maintenance of international peace and security,” a senior Indian diplomat at the UN said in August last year.

Launching the new report on Monday, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba said that boys and girls used and abused in armed conflict in the world have had their childhoods replaced by “pain, brutality and fear while the world watches.”