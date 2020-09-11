Under Jan Abhiyan, Govt to bring governance closer to people

Allocation of Rs 10 lakh each to panchayats for execution of works, deliverance of governance at doorsteps are among the key features of Jammu and Kashmir government’s ambitious Jan Abhiyan program from September 10 to October 2.

According to officials, under Jan Abhiyan the finance department has accorded sanction to authorization of Rs 10 lakh in favour of each panchayat for execution of works under Back to Village (B2V) program out of which an amount of Rs 20,000 shall be earmarked for purchase of sports kits in each panchayat.

J&K government’s Jan Abhiyan is the prelude to the third phase of Back to Village program announced by the administration. The third phase of back-to-village (B2V) program will be from 2 to 12 October 2020.

J&K government has earlier held two phases of Back to Village.

As per an order issued by GAD, the 21-day public campaign will broadly focus on three essential components viz delivery of essential services, development needs and grievance redressal.

“The B2V3 shall be preceded by a buildup of 21 day Jan Abhyan/ Awami Muhim, which includes

implementation of its three essential components viz; Adhikar Abhiyan/ Muhim Barai-e-Haqooq, Unnat Gram Abhiyan/ Dehi Taraqiyati Muhim and the Jan Sunwai Abhiyan/Awami Sunwai Muhim,” the order stated.

Special camps shall be held for the purpose at District/Sub-division/Tehsil/Block/GP Levels. The services to be provided shall include (but not be limited to) issuance of Domicile, SC, ST, RBA, ALC, OBC certificates, Pensions, scholarships, Aadhar cards, KCC, Gold Cards, 3K health Scheme Cards, MGNREGA wage payments, PMAY sanctions and PMKISAN, Labour Cards, PM Matrutva Vandana Yojana, Ladli Beti, Construction Workers’ Welfare Board benefits etc; MVD services like driving license, registrations etc; any other important public oriented scheme or services to be covered such as revenue documents which a Deputy Commissioner may consider doable.

“For students, provision of SC/ST/Other Certificates and application for scholarships shall be 100 percent. No child should be left out. Detailed report regarding the target population and the coverage with specific emphasis on achievements during JAN ABHIYAN/AWAMI MUHIM period shall be prepared and handed over to the visiting officer before B2V3. Unnat Gram Abhiyan/Dehi Taraqiyati Muhim aims for a mega push towards development activities by taking up of maximum possible MGNREGA works on ground, commencement of works already approved under the 14th FC plan, execution of District & UT plan works and also implementation of other Centrally Sponsored Schemes,” the order said.

The main components would be 14th FC works and their payment; MGNREGA works and their payment; B2V works and their payment; CSS/ PMDP/ District Plan/ State Plan works and payments; PMAY payments and completion of houses; special thrust shall be laid on follow up of B2V1 and B2V2 for each panchayat which may include taking up, completion and payment of at least two priority works identified during the two earlier phases for which money shall be separately released to the districts; Closing all complaints/ problems/ administrative issues raised during the earlier phases satisfactorily; Ensuring long term activities are prioritised and accommodated under UT plan/ CSS by concerned administrative department; Preparation of an ATR regarding the B2V1 & B2V2 based on the above; Panchayat wise format for ATR mentioning Problems, Public Requirements and Complaints for earlier two phases.

Each Deputy Commissioner shall prepare a district level plan based on an activity or product such as dairy, horticulture, tourism, village industry, mining which will boost economic activity or income levels in the district. This shall be a private sector lead activity with very limited government intervention and little or no financial support by the government.

The Jan Sunwai Abhiyan or Awami Sunwai Muhim will focus on to improve service delivery and redressal of public grievances by getting together all functionaries at pre-determined times and places and under the supervision of a senior officer.

The Deputy Commissioner and senior District Officers shall draw up tour rosters to ensure that each and every block is visited by Deputy Commissioner alongwith the District Superintendent of Police personally and at least one more senior officer (other than Nodal Officer) over the three week Jan Abhiyan/Awani Muhim Period.

Youm-e-BIock/ Block Diwas shall be held on the three Wednesdays i.e. 16th, 23rd & 30th of September, 2020, falling in the period of Jan Abhiyan/Awani Muhim.

The Youm-e-Block/ Block Diwas shall focus at on the spot redressal of grievances and providing of services. Concerned Block Level Officers/Officials of each Department shall be present at the designated location for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the order states that “All the Administrative Secretaries shall visit their allocated district atleast once during Jan Abhiyan/Awami Muhim and issue directions to the concerned field staff to participate actively in all its activities.

The Administrative Secretaries/HoDs shall not call field officers/officials from subordinate offices during the period of Jan Abhiyan/Awami Muhim and B2V3.

All the Deputy Commissioners/HoDs and other Officers shall conduct extensive field tours during the Jan Abhiyan/Awami Muhim phase and ensure that the services listed above as part of the three components are provided to the public. They shall ensure that necessary steps for their implementation are taken well before the formal commencement of the B2V3.”